iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $27.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHRT opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

