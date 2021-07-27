IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. Analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.