Imperial Capital Begins Coverage on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $97.15 on Monday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 307.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 584.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.