Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

