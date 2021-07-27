Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,338. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

