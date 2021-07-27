Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,615. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.65. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.