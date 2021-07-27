Independent Bank (IBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBCP stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

