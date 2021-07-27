Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Up to $45.48

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.48, but opened at $46.96. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

