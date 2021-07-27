Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ (INFI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INFI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

INFI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,792,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,566. The stock has a market cap of $134.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

