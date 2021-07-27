Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading Up 2.4%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.62. Approximately 613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,087 shares of company stock worth $39,890,631 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

