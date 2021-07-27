Insider Buying: Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Acquires 5,800 Shares of Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

ASCL traded down GBX 29.40 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.55). 1,876,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,237. Ascential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.66. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASCL shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

