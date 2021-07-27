Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Buys 19,500 Shares of Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).
Shares of RNO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 21.24 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,544. Renold plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20.
About Renold
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.