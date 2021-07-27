Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Buys 19,500 Shares of Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Shares of RNO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 21.24 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,544. Renold plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Renold alerts:

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.