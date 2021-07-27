Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. 967,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,535. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

