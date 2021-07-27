Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,516 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

Shares of MEDP opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

