Insider Selling: Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director Sells 6,509 Shares of Stock

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PKE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.93. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

