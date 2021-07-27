Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 332,087 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,062,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 32,904,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,939,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.73. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

