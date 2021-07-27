Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 492.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

INSI stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

