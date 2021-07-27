Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Neil Campbell Sells 35,000 Shares

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) insider Neil Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £39,550 ($51,672.33).

Shares of LON:IHC opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.39.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.