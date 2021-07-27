Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Neil Campbell Sells 35,000 Shares

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) insider Neil Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £39,550 ($51,672.33).
Shares of LON:IHC opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.39.
