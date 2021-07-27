Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.49.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.91 on Monday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

