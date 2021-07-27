Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $32.91 on Monday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.