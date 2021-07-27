Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $32.91

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $33.72. Intapp shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.