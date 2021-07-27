Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of IAS opened at $18.48 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

