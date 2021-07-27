International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

