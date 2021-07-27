Internet of People Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $252,661.83 and $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

