Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Intevac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

