Investors Buy High Volume of Guardant Health Put Options (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,828.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,427 shares of company stock worth $3,356,340. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

