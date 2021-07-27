Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 666% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,029 put options.

NYSEARCA:CPER opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. United States Copper Index Fund has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $29.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 958.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $85,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $190,000.

