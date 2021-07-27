IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

IQV opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.84.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

