IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
IQV opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
