Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.50. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

IRDM stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

