iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $355.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.24 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.36. 376,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

