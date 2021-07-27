iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 410,976 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 500,875 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80.

