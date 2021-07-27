iShares MSCI China ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,826 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 492 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,286,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

