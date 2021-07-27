iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 3,396,960 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

