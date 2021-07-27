iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

