iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.87. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

