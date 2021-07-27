iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. 88,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,088. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

