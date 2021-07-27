iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.21. 5,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.