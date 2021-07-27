iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.13. The company had a trading volume of 65,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

