iSpecimen Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on July 27th (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 27th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During iSpecimen’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ISPC stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.