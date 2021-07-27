Itiquira Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd

Itiquira Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Itiquira Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Itiquira Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITQRU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

