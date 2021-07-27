J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

JJSF stock traded down $7.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.60. 103,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,261. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

