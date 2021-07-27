James Healy Acquires 2,400 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

