Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 27.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.07.

