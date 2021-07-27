Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 114.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

