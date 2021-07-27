Jane Street Group LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of FCVT opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.