Jane Street Group LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,618 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

