Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.13% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.