Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

EGBN opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.