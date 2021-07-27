Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $153.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

