Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XPEL by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in XPEL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in XPEL by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at $105,399,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,375,767. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.